Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 8.10.20

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Jeffery Scott Christman, 50, of Roseville, has been appointed deputy director of the Center for Health Statistics and Informatics at the California Department of Public Health. Christman has been practice area leader for data and analytics at Slalom Consulting since 2019. He served as deputy director and chief information officer at the California Office of Statewide Health Planning and Development from 2014 to 2019, acting agency chief information officer at the California Health and Human Service Agency from 2016 to 2017 and chief of public health informatics at the California Department of Public Health from 2013 to 2014. Christman was program director at California Health eQuality from 2012 to 2013, assistant director for the California Office of Health Information Integrity in 2012, eServices program manager at the California Department of Public Health from 2009 to 2010 and project manager at the Office of Statewide Health Planning and Development from 2001 to 2007. Christman was director of health information exchange and meaningful use at Adventist Health from 2010 to 2012 and senior account executive at Esri from 2007 to 2009. Christman earned a Master of Planning and Development degree in health planning from the University of Southern California. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $175,008. Christman is a Democrat.

Imani Lucas, 46, of Sacramento, has been appointed regional program manager for Region 1 at the California Complete Count – Census 2020. Lucas has been director of the Safe Neighborhoods Health Education Council since 2015. He was program director at the Roberts Family Development Center from 2010 to 2015 and senior financial consultant at PNC Investments from 2005 to 2007. He was a Peace Corps volunteer in Guatemala from 2001 to 2004. He earned a Master of Science degree from the School for International Training. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $90,000. Lucas is registered without party preference.

Nour B. Maxwell, 46, of Sonoma, has been appointed regional program manager for Region 2 at the California Complete Count – Census 2020. Maxwell was communications and community engagement coordinator for the County of Sonoma in 2019. She was managing director at Maxwell Consulting and Enterprises from 2018 to 2019 and from 2008 to 2011. Maxwell was head of public affairs and public relations at OCP from 2015 to 2017, and deputy director of the Sustainability Department from 2011 to 2014. Maxwell was an adjunct instructor for social justice and peace and conflict resolution at the University of South Dakota from 2006 to 2008. She was a diplomat for Morocco from 1996 to 2004. Maxwell was a counselor of foreign affairs for the government of Morocco serving on the executive council of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons in The Hague, the Netherlands from 2002 to 2004. She was secretary of foreign affairs at the United Nations Directorate at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Morocco from 1996 to 2002. Maxwell earned a Master of Arts degree in international policy studies at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $90,000. Maxwell is a Democrat.

Sam Nejabat, 30, of San Diego, has been appointed senior business development specialist for the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development. Nejabat has been president of SJN Properties since 2013. He was a summer legal associate for AT&T in 2018. He is a member of the LN Foundation and the San Diego County Fair Board of Directors. Nejabat earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Berkeley School of Law and a Master of Arts degree in liberal studies from Dartmouth College. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $101,004. Nejabat is a Democrat.

