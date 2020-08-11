F3 Tech Announces Record Number of Applications For 2020 Accelerator Program
The high number of applicants for this year's accelerator program is a testament to our focus on real-time industry needs and recruiting companies that have active solutions for them.”EASTON, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- F3 Tech, a leading commercialization program for early-stage companies, announced today that it received a record number of applications for its 2020 F3 Tech Accelerator Program.
The F3 Tech Accelerator Program has received more applicants than ever before and is about to choose the five best qualified portfolio companies for its fall program. The selected finalists will receive funding and executive support to expedite commercial sales and prepare each company for potential investment, acquisition, or commercial launch.
The F3 Tech Accelerator Program has seen growing success since its initial launch three years ago, and that is shown by the large wave of applications this year. More entrepreneurs and innovators are joining the global effort to contribute to the world’s growing demand for local manufacturing and more nutritious foods. The program focuses on advancing innovation and new technologies within agriculture, aquaculture, energy, supply chain and environment technology sectors.
“The high number of applicants for this year's accelerator program is a testament to our focus on real-time industry needs and recruiting companies that have active solutions for them,” stated Chris Hlubb, Program Director of F3 Tech Accelerator Program. “We are excited to announce the finalists later this month, and can’t wait to connect the companies with our growing list of industry partners.”
Finalists will receive up to $150,000 in funding and professional services valued at $250,000 available in Q3 of 2020. The F3 Tech Accelerator requires no equity from participating companies, a unique value proposition for many early-stage companies.
The F3 Tech Accelerator Program works closely with Fortune 500 industry partners to identify their greatest commercial needs and determine top global talent finalists that will solve those problems. At the end of the program, the portfolio company with the greatest ability to obtain investment and generate revenue will be awarded $25,000.
Finalists will be announced August 24, 2020. The Accelerator Program starts September 8, 2020.
Program guidelines are outlined here: https://f3tech.org/accelerator-guidelines/.
About F3 Tech Accelerator
The F3 Tech Accelerator Program provides funding and support for early-stage companies to prepare them for potential investment from the future F3 Tech Seed Fund, industry partners, and investors.
F3 Tech aids portfolio teams to expedite commercialization; accelerate manufacturing, enhance customer acquisition and revenue development to match our industry partner commercial needs.
For more information, please visit: https://f3tech.org/.
