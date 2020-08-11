Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
DEM Investigating Fatality Off Rocks In Newport

PROVIDENCE – The Department of Environmental Management (DEM) Division of Law Enforcement is investigating a fatal incident that occurred today on the north end of the Brenton Point shoreline in Newport near the Castle Hill Inn.

A 25-year-old Providence man was jumping off the rocks with a group of others at a location known as 12 O'Clock High. Jumping and diving are prohibited in this area. According to witness reports, the man was climbing out of the water when he was knocked back into the water by a wave and could not get out. CPR was administered on scene by Newport Fire and the victim was pulled from the water by Newport Fire rescue swimmers. He was then transported to Newport Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

DEM extends its deepest condolences to the family of the victim in this tragic incident.

The matter remains under investigation by RI Environmental Police and Newport Police.

