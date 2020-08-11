Apply Now for Part-time Jobs with the U.S. Census Bureau

The Montana Department of Commerce and the Department of Labor & Industry are encouraging Montanans to apply now for temporary, part-time jobs with the U.S. Census Bureau to help Montana get an accurate count in the 2020 Census.

“Jobs for the 2020 Census in Montana are about neighbors helping neighbors to get every Montanan counted and help our state plan for the next ten years,” said Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney, who is the chair of the Montana Complete Count Committee. “Apply now – before time runs out – to get an accurate count for our state, help your community get its fair share of federal funding and put Montana in the best possible spot to gain a second seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.”

The U.S. Census Bureau has indicated it is still seeking to hire hundreds of workers in Montana by August 30. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, workers began knocking on doors in Montana on August 8 to help households respond to the 2020 Census before September 30. Temporary Census jobs offer flexible hours, paid training, weekly paychecks and mileage reimbursement for personal vehicles. Wages start at $15.00 an hour and job seekers are encouraged to apply as soon as possible in order to complete the Census hiring process in time.

Specific areas of job needs in Montana include: All seven tribal reservation areas, Carter County, Deer Lodge County, Fergus County, Flathead County, Granite County, Judith Basin County, Madison County, Phillips County, Powder River County, Ravalli County, Richland County, Rosebud County and Wheatland County.

Montanans interested in applying may also do so online at 2020CENSUS.GOV/JOBS or through the MONTANAWORKS.GOV website, or may text “montanajobs” to 313131. Applicants are encouraged to call the Census Toll Free Job Hotline at 855-562-2020 and press option 3 to speak to someone to check the status of their application.

State employment specialists with Job Service Montana can also assist job seekers with the application process over the phone or by email. For a list of all Job Service offices across the state and their contact information, visit MONTANAWORKS.GOV/JOB-SERVICE-MONTANA.

Montanans who have not yet responded to the 2020 Census can do so by going to MY2020CENSUS.GOV, by calling 1-844-330-2020, or by mailing in their Census form if they received one in the mail.