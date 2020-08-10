Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Pavement preservation on the H-1 Freeway Waimalu Viaduct begins Thursday, Aug. 13

Posted on Aug 10, 2020 in Highways News, Main, News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies Oahu motorists that pavement preservation has been scheduled for the H-1 Freeway Waimalu Viaduct in both directions between the Pearl City Interchange and the Halawa Interchange. The pavement preservation work will consist of filling of potholes and application of a surface treatment to the deck to increase the life of the repairs and surface friction.

Roadwork will occur during nighttime hours over a two-week period, with closures starting on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. Motorists should be aware that roadwork has been permitted to occur on Statehood Day on Friday night, Aug. 21, 2020. Closure details are as follows.

Westbound closures Aug. 13 – Three to four left lanes will be closed from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. Aug. 14 – Three to four left lanes will be closed from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 a.m. Aug. 15 – Three to four left lanes will be closed from 6 p.m. to 10:15 a.m. Aug. 21 – Four right lanes will be closed from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. Aug. 22 – Three right lanes and shoulder will closed from 6 p.m. to 10:15 a.m.

Eastbound closures Aug. 13 – Two to three left lanes will be closed from 6:30 p.m. to 4 a.m. Aug. 15 – Two to three left lanes will be closed from 7 p.m. to 9 a.m. Aug. 18 – Two to three left lanes will be closed from 6:30 p.m. to 4 a.m. Aug. 19 – Three left lanes will be closed from 7:30 p.m. to 4 a.m. Aug. 20 – Two to three right lanes will be closed from 6:30 p.m. to 4 a.m. Aug. 21 – Three right lanes and shoulder will be closed from 6:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. Aug. 22 – Three right lanes and shoulder will be closed from 7 p.m. to 9 a.m.

HDOT advises motorists to plan ahead and to drive with caution when traveling through the area. Electronic message boards will be in place to provide motorists with advance notice of closures. Special Duty Police Officers will be on-site to assist with traffic control and safety procedures.

To view weekly lane closure updates, please visit our roadwork page on our HDOT website at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/.

###

