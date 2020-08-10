Berkana Resources Provides Security Support Services

DENVER, COLORADO, USA, August 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Berkana Resources Corporation, a leading provider of Operational Technology (OT) Digital Transformation/Efficiency Solutions, System Integration, Consulting, Security and Compliance services, is pleased to announce that we have been engaged to assist multiple client’s with their OT security challenges.

“Security support requests have increased, as our client’s face current and emerging security risks against the backdrop of specific attacks on critical infrastructure. We are pleased to be able to provide the experienced resources required to assist our client’s with achieving their security objectives” said Jeff Whitney with Berkana Resources.

About Berkana

Berkana has been a trusted provider of Operational Technology solutions to the Oil & Gas and Electric Utility Markets for over 15 years. Our seasoned staff of consultants, SME’s, and project managers provide Digital Transformation/Efficiency solutions, Consulting, Integration, Security and Compliance services to clients dealing with significant changes to their OT infrastructure. Our focus on implementing solutions that incorporate AI, ML, Edge and the Cloud is helping our clients achieve significant gains in efficiency.