DENVER, COLORADO, USA, June 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Berkana Resources closes Managed Services Contract with major Oil & Gas client.

Denver, Colorado, June 30th, 2020 – Berkana Resources Corporation, a leading provider of Operational Technology (OT) Digital Transformation/Efficiency Solutions, System Integration, Consulting, Security and Compliance services, is pleased to announce that we were awarded a Managed Services contract to support a major Oil & Gas client’s multiple pipeline control center’s OT infrastructure. Berkana is providing our client with support for multiple SCADA systems, along with support for hardware, operating systems, databases, updates and patches.

“We are pleased to be able to provide the resources required to assist our client with supporting their OT infrastructure so they can focus on Operations and meeting their business objectives” said Jeff Whitney with Berkana Resources.

For additional information about Berkana Resources, contact Jeff Whitney or visit our website at: www.berkanaresources.com

About Berkana

Berkana has been a trusted provider of Operational Technology solutions to the Oil & Gas and Electric Utility Markets for over 15 years. Our seasoned staff of consultants, SME’s, and project managers provide Digital Transformation/Efficiency solutions, Consulting, Integration, Security and Compliance services to clients dealing with significant changes to their OT infrastructure. Our focus on implementing solutions that incorporate AI, ML, Edge and the Cloud is helping our clients achieve significant gains in efficiency.