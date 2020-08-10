Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Newsom Statement on Death of CDCR Correctional Sergeant 8.10.20

Published:

SACRAMENTO — Governor Gavin Newsom today issued the following statement regarding the death of San Quentin State Prison Correctional Sergeant Gilbert Polanco:

“Jennifer and I offer our deepest condolences to Sgt. Polanco’s family, friends and co-workers. We are grateful for his many years of loyal service to the people of California, and his dedication to keeping our communities safe.”

Sergeant Polanco, 55, died August 9 from complications relating to COVID-19, following more than three weeks in intensive care. He is survived by his wife, Patricia, and a daughter and son.

Sgt. Polanco served at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation since 1987, beginning his career as a correctional officer at San Quentin. He transferred to Correctional Training Facility in 1989, where he served until 1990 before transferring back to San Quentin, where he promoted to correctional sergeant in 2001. Sgt. Polanco retired in 2005 and rejoined the department in 2011, where he served as a correctional sergeant at San Quentin until his passing.  

In honor of Sgt. Polanco, Capitol flags will be flown at half-staff.

###

