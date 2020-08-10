ILT ANNOUNCES INTEGRATION WITH DOCUSIGN AS ENHANCEMENT TO ITS ALLEGRO™ LENDING SUITE
ILT has upgraded its loan origination system, the Allegro™ Lending Suite, with the addition of DocuSign's paperless documentation technology.SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Integrated Lending Technologies (ILT) is very pleased to announce that it has completed the development of a new feature in its Allegro™ Lending Suite that will make DocuSign, the world's number one e-signature solution, available to all Allegro™ users as part of the DocuSign Agreement Cloud. This new technology will significantly increase the capabilities of Allegro’s™ Branch and Provider modules. DocuSign will enable Allegro™ users to sign electronically on practically any device, from anywhere, at any time. Following is a partial list of the significant benefits now available to Allegro™ users.
• Define templates for all required loan closing documents;
• Automatically generate closing documents for each loan;
• At the borrowers option, present closing documents to borrowers for online electronic signature;
• Add optional identity verification or other security and anti-fraud measures;
• Generate loan closing docs and present them for e-signing; and
• Securely track and store all documents and signatures within the Allegro™ system.
Will McGregor, President and CEO of Integrated Lending Technologies, said “We’re very happy to have this integration finished to keep Allegro™ current with the very latest and best technologies available. This addition will significantly increase the versatility and value of our product. DocuSign is a great partner, and it’s been a pleasure working with them over the last several months to bring this over the goal line.
About Integrated Lending Technologies
ILT has been providing innovative technology solutions for the lending industry since 2001 when it released the first version of DILLS™ which was replaced in 2017 with the Allegro™ Lending Suite, a cloud-based loan origination system comprised of three modules, one for indirect lending (Dealer), another for direct lending (Branch) and a third for lifestyle lending (Provider). Allegro™ includes an extraordinarily versatile automated decisioning system, regulatory compliance tools, limitless reporting capability and integration with nearly all core management systems. And, like its predecessor, Allegro™ includes options to make it the ultimate management tool for CUSOs and other managers of multiple lenders. To learn more about Integrated Lending Technologies and Allegro™, visit www.Allegroloan.com.
About DocuSign
The DocuSign value is simple to understand: legacy, paper-based agreement processes are manual, slow, expensive, and error-prone. We eliminate the paper, automate the process, and connect it to all the other systems that businesses are already using. The DocuSign platform has 350+ prebuilt integrations with popular business apps. In addition, our API enables embedding and connecting DocuSign with customers’ websites, mobile apps, and custom workflows. Today, more than 500,000 customers and hundreds of millions of users in over 180 countries use DocuSign to accelerate the process of doing business and to simplify people's lives. (www.DocuSign.com)
