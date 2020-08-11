Assima announces Riz Khaliq as new CEO
Global user adoption leader Assima appoints IBM veteran as new Chief Executive OfficerATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Assima announced today that Riz Khaliq has been appointed as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer.
Mr. Khaliq brings a wealth of expertise shaped by 20 years of senior management experience at IBM. Most recently, he was IBM’s Vice-President Global Public Sector where he developed growth strategies and roadmaps for partnerships and solutions across global regions.
Before this role, he was IBM's Global Director of Marketing and Global Business Unit Executive. Riz started his career as a US Foreign Service Officer serving in a variety of assignments in Kenya, South Africa and Denmark.
Reflecting on his appointment, Khaliq said: “I am extremely excited to be joining the Assima team. I believe Assima’s unique technology and world-class expertise positions the company perfectly to help clients struggling with employee engagement and user adoption during this transition to a new way of work and life. The opportunity to partner with clients to address their most pressing challenges by delivering solutions with outcomes is something I have done throughout my career, and joining Assima is a continuation of that.”
“During this time of unprecedented change, there is no better person to lead Assima than Riz Khaliq,” said Alex Desmarais, Chief Operating Officer of Assima. “He’s been working with us for years while at IBM and witnessed first-hand the power of our technology. Having someone with his track record choose our company as his next professional challenge is a great vote of confidence on how unique and well-positioned we are. Riz is a proven leader that has successfully built scalable solutions and partner ecosystems. He has the worldwide network to open many important doors for us. Under his leadership, Assima will be at the forefront of tackling the user adoption needs of the world’s largest and most demanding organizations as they enter a new normal in workplace learning.”
Riz holds a Master's Degree in International Business from George Mason University and a degree in International Trade from a European Perspective from Oxford University.
About Assima
Assima offers the industry’s most complete solution to drive user adoption at scale, combining training and performance support into one. Assima enables clients to train users more effectively using hyper-realistic simulations powered by its patented technology and ensure peak end-user efficiency via a digital assistant.
Assima is trusted by 15 of the top 20 banks, 4 out of 10 Fortune 500 companies and some of the largest hospital networks in the world to boost employee productivity and maximize applications ROI. For more information, visit www.assima.net.
