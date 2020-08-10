- Online purchasing now available for Utah SNAP recipients

SALT LAKE CITY (Aug. 5, 2020) — In an effort to support social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government has approved recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) in Utah to use their Electronic Balance Transfer (EBT) cards for online grocery purchases with approved retailers.

“As we navigate the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the availability of this critical program will help many Utahns,” said Dale Ownby, Eligibility Services Division director for the Department of Workforce Services. “Providing online purchasing options allows individuals more opportunity to practice social distancing, particularly for those who are high-risk.”

Walmart and Amazon Grocery are the only two retailers currently approved to accept SNAP benefits online. Online SNAP purchases are subject to the same eligible food regulations used in retail locations. Customers can use other forms of payment for ineligible SNAP items or amounts that exceed the current SNAP balance. If delivery fees are applied by the retailer, another form of payment will be required to cover those costs. SNAP benefits cannot be used to pay for delivery fees.

More information on SNAP and other assistance programs is available at jobs.utah.gov/covid19.

###