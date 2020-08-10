Prairie falcon defends nest from swift fox

Laramie - Non-game biologist technician Carissa Turner recorded this video of a prairie falcon defending its nest from a swift fox in the Shirley Basin. Turner believes the falcon had an active nest nearby and the fox got a bit too close for comfort. https://youtu.be/MPrY1R_PpY0
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.