Prairie falcon defends nest from swift fox

Laramie - Non-game biologist technician Carissa Turner recorded this video of a prairie falcon defending its nest from a swift fox in the Shirley Basin. Turner believes the falcon had an active nest nearby and the fox got a bit too close for comfort.   https://youtu.be/MPrY1R_PpY0  

- WGFD -

https://youtu.be/MPrY1R_PpY0

 

