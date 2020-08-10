Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today released a new "Mask Up, America" Public Service Announcement, highlighting the effective use of masks during the 1918 deadly Influenza Pandemic that infected 500 million people - a third of the world's population. The advertisement features archival photos of the use of masks during the 1918 outbreak, which was crucial to preventing the spread of the deadly virus, to inspire Americans to wear masks today. This new PSA is one in a series launched by the Governor to inform the public on the importance of wearing masks during the COVID-19 pandemic. To date, the PSA campaign has been viewed by over 4 million Americans nationwide.

"All the data and science show that masks work, and it is essential that everyone wear a mask to protect one another and further prevent the spread of COVID-19," Governor Cuomo said. "Our message is simple: I wear a mask to protect you and you wear a mask to protect me, and by using historical images and targeted approaches in our integrated "Mask Up, America" campaign, this new advertisement will help educate the public and further drive mask compliance."

This new national PSA is part of Governor Cuomo's nationwide "Mask Up America" PSA campaign, featuring Robert De Niro, Kaitlyn Dever, Jamie Foxx, Morgan Freeman, John Leguizamo, Anthony Mackie, Rosie Perez, Ellen Pompeo, Paul Rudd and Jeffrey Wright.