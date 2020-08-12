Mailing List Website generates better leads through Streetview enabled direct mail lists. Streetview's Double Response
Letter with the prospects streetview cutomised for each customers residence.
Direct mail campaign marketing with new technologies, when combined with precisely targeted mailing lists, create explosive response rates. RAMP YOUR Business!!LAS VEGAS, NV, US, August 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing is now adding even more information for analytics and better targeting of the addresses and demographics clients want. Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide now offers the ability to target and even see specific postal codes and addresses through Streetview enabled lists. This new feature, when combined with existing services such as a business postal mailing list, will offer clients an even more robust way to target, track, and analyze leads for even better results. This new technology on your next mailer creates incredible response.
For businesses that want to go after specific neighborhoods and want a better grasp of the territories being targeted in a consumer postal mailing list, Streetview enabled listings lend a new and unprecedented level of data for targeted areas.
Sprint Data Solutions & An Ambitious Dream
Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing was the brainchild of a disabled veteran who first served his country, then decided to help the economy, by reinforcing the business community where he lived. The company began in his hometown of Las Vegas, Nevada, and now has a staff with over 50 years of combined experience in the marketing and promotional industries.
Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing is a company the specializes in integrating fundamental principles of classic marketing with new technologies as they come online and become widespread. The company began in a pre-digital marketing era, cultivating valuable lessons in direct mail campaigns. Those lessons seamlessly transitioned to the digital age as email lists, and other digital techniques became more widely used and implemented. The company continued to use the valuable experience and sizable lists it had acquired and found new ways to provide greater usability, precision, and higher responses for the clients that wanted to do more than just hit as many addresses as possible in the hopes that some would yield results.
Today, Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing serves not just Las Vegas, Nevada, but has expanded operations to the whole of the United States, including Alaska and Hawaii, as well as Mexico, and even countries across the Atlantic like France.
What Is Streetview?
Technology and large technology companies like Google have advanced to the point where huge amounts of geographic data are now available both commercially and publicly. A combination of access to satellite views and “on the ground” efforts, such as Google Maps photographing roadways throughout entire cities and towns globally, has created an entirely unexpected cache of data.
For the first time in history, people with the access and rudimentary technical know-how can log onto the Internet and see complete aerial views of a targeted inhabited area. Moreover, it is now possible to see ground-level photography of selected areas, as long as they are a sufficiently populated area. It’s even possible now in some areas to see a “timeline” of how streets looked in past years.
How Does This Help?
While this functionality is interesting and provides a certain amount of enjoyment, it is also a valuable source of research for businesses looking to accumulate as much information about targeted areas as possible. Direct mail campaigns can undoubtedly benefit for Streetview research in several ways.
Some of the advantages include:
More Raw Data
With street views associated with specific addresses, clients that want as much data as possible can now see—to the individual doorstep—exactly where direct mail materials will go. Streetview gives clients a better idea of geography, demographics, relevance, and currency. Certain areas may not seem viable for direct mail when looked at on a map, but an actual Streetview may reveal they are suitable for marketing. The opposite may also be true where a theoretically ideal area is, once viewed at street level, revealed to be inappropriate.
Economic Research
With Streetview data that is current within the last two years, this provides one of the fastest ways to see what kind of economic, demographic, a particular postal code region is like. If the neighborhood looks economically disadvantaged, for example, this may be a strong sign to a business that the type of products or services on offer may not be appropriate for residents of that area. Too affluent, on the other hand, and an area may not sustain much interest in a product or service unless it is offered a premium level.
Product Research
Many products and services are tied to the home, and it’s much easier to target appropriate homes if you know they have circumstances that would require a business’s attention. For example, while it’s not common public knowledge who has a swimming pool in their yard, aerial street views can quickly reveal which homes do have swimming pools and would thus benefit from pool maintenance or repair services. This type of advance knowledge dramatically reduces the chances of no response on direct mail campaigns for whom a particular product or service is not relevant.
Many Services
Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing is ready to help clients that not only want access to good Streetview lists but data compilation filtered through a variety of different metrics. In addition to providing lists based on geography, Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing can provide lists across a huge spectrum of different, specific demographic characteristics. Clients can, for example, get lists based on geography and age, such as if a product or service is more appropriate for seniors already in retirement, or for single professionals in heavily urbanized city spaces.
For additional help, it’s even possible to get direct mail campaign assistance, with a turnkey solution that takes clients through every step of the direct mail process, from conceptualizing material to design, printing, and distribution.
For anyone interested in more effective lead generation with mailing lists, email lists, business lists, and others contact Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing. You’re supporting an American company owned and operated by a disabled veteran.
Patrick Trump
Sprint Data Solutions
+1 702-472-8668
email us here