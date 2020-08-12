Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
ProtectedIT and CyberSaint Align to Provide Automated, Intelligent Cybersecurity Risk Management

Managed Security Services Provider & award-winning Integrated Risk Management platform company strategically partner to offer cyber compliance & risk solutions

ProtectedIT has a proven model for deploying Certified Managed Security Services around the world & across all sectors with award-winning product companies. We welcome this opportunity to align."
— Jerry Layden, Chief Revenue Officer at CyberSaint
— Jerry Layden, Chief Revenue Officer at CyberSaint
CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ProtectedIT, global managed security services provider and CyberSaint, the developer of the leading platform for automated, intelligent cybersecurity program management have announced today a strategic partnership for the deployment of cybersecurity and IT risk management, audit, compliance and governance use cases across all sectors. The significance of this new relationship is that ProtectedIT is the MSSP selected by RSA®, ThreatConnect, Virsec Systems and Tenable combined with the CyberSaint platform are a powerful complement thereby creating one point of access to the strongest cyber risk, detection, prevention and reporting program.

“We are pleased to welcome CyberSaint to our growing family of Product Partners as not only are they the winner of 5 Gold Cybersecurity Excellence Awards for Best Integrated Risk Management and Compliance but also their 833% growth over the past year indicates a reimagined, automated approach to governance, risk and compliance is in high demand,” says Damian Ehrlicher, Chairman. “Our immediate strategy with CyberSaint is to educate and present to communities under regulatory constraint who are needing to respond and to be monitoring their Cyber Risk posture such as Critical Infrastructure, Governments, Financial Markets and Healthcare.”

Gartner recently reported July 2020 "The integrated risk management landscape has been rapidly evolving. This has created greater urgency for technology and service providers to reevaluate how they are strategically positioned in the market and how to uniquely position themselves for the future… To understand and manage the full scope of risk, organizations require a comprehensive view across business units and risk and compliance functions as well as key business partners, suppliers, and outsourced entities. As a result, new technology solutions are emerging to increase the collaborative nature of risk management, inside and outside an organization.”

“ProtectedIT has a proven model for deploying and maintaining Certified Managed Security Services around the world and across all sectors with other award-winning product companies,” says Jerry Layden, Chief Revenue Officer at CyberSaint. “We welcome this opportunity to align and look forward to joining a robust eco-system where an Integrated Risk Management approach to cybersecurity risk and compliance is clearly positioned.”

About CyberSaint
CyberSaint Security is a leading cybersecurity software firm that empowers today's organizations to build a cybersecurity program that is as clear, actionable, and measurable as any other business function. CyberSaint's CyberStrong platform empowers teams, CISOs, and Boards to measure, mitigate, and communicate risk with agility and alignment. The Company was named the best Integrated Risk Management solution of 2020 by the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, a 2019 Info Security Product Guide’s Security Startup of the Year, and Built in Boston’s “50 Startups to Watch” and a finalist for "Boston's Coolest Companies". For more information visit https://www.cybersaint.io/

About ProtectedIT
Founded 2019 in Chicago by a team with industry expertise, ProtectedIT is a Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP) delivering remote infrastructure management, cloud adoption, management systems migration, systems implementation, data protection and maintenance for Banks, Governments, Hospitals, Telecom and Media, Enterprise Technology, eCommerce and Critical Infrastructure. Product companies choose to partner with ProtectedIT as the company holds Certified expertise for some of the leading technologies for security in the world. For more information go to https://www.protectedit.net/

Karen Bertoli, Chief Marketing Officer
ProtectedIT
+1 305-216-4190
