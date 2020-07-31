Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
ProtectedIT Bolsters Security Portfolio with Cyber Exposure Solutions from Tenable

We are excited to work with ProtectedIT as a strategic MSSP partner to secure customers’ dynamic computing environments.”
— Mark Thurmond, COO of Tenable
CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ProtectedIT, elevating and unifying security technologies, today announced that it has become a member of the Tenable Assure™ Partner Program and has strengthened its security portfolio with Cyber Exposure solutions from Tenable®, Inc.

ProtectedIT is a Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP) delivering remote infrastructure management, cloud adoption, management systems migration, systems implementation, data protection and maintenance for Banks, Governments, Hospitals, Telecom and Media, Enterprise Technology, eCommerce and Critical Infrastructure. By leveraging Tenable’s leading vulnerability management solutions, ProtectedIT can provide customers visibility into cyber risk across IT, cloud, IoT and OT and the depth of analytics to measure and communicate cyber risk in business terms to make better strategic decisions.

“We are pleased to be selected as a strategic Tenable partner as the company has been ranked as the leading provider for Vulnerability Management,” says Damian Ehrlicher, Chief Executive of ProtectedIT. “Deploying and managing Tenable’s best-of-breed services with certified skills on behalf of the end client packs the most powerful security program with real-time controls.”

ProtectedIT, which has achieved a Silver partner status, is now part of the elite Tenable Assure Partner Program. ProtectedIT can offer its customers Tenable.sc™, for vulnerability management on-premises, Tenable.io®, for vulnerability management in the cloud, and Tenable.ot™, the industry’s first unified, risk-based platform for IT and OT security to holistically assess, manage and measure cyber risk across the modern attack surface.

“We are excited to work with ProtectedIT as a strategic MSSP partner to secure customers’ dynamic computing environments,” said Mark Thurmond, chief operating officer, Tenable. “ProtectedIT shares our commitment to enable organizations to manage, measure and reduce risk in the digital era.”

About ProtectedIT
Founded 2019 in Chicago by a team with industry expertise, ProtectedIT is a Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP) delivering remote infrastructure management, cloud adoption, management systems migration, systems implementation, data protection and maintenance for Banks, Governments, Hospitals, Telecom and Media, Enterprise Technology, eCommerce and Critical Infrastructure. Product companies choose to partner with ProtectedIT as the company holds Certified expertise for some of the leading technologies for security in the world. For more information go to ProtectedIT.net



