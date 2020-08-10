Hwy 14 detour begins Aug. 24 between Rochester and Eyota for culvert replacement (Aug. 10, 2020)

EYOTA, Minn. – Hwy 14 will be closed and detoured between Eyota and Rochester beginning Aug. 24 for construction crews to replace two large culverts across the highway at Chester, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

People will be able to reach businesses and parks along Hwy 14 but will have to travel on detours to reach those destinations. The culvert work will take place in two phases. The first will be east of Olmsted County Road 19. Once that is installed, a culvert at Olmsted 19 will be replaced, which will also close that intersection.

The detour route for Hwy 14 traffic will be Hwy 42 north at Eyota, west on Olmsted County Road 9, south on Olmsted County Road 11 to Hwy 14.

Motorists who use Olmsted 19 south of Hwy 14 will be detoured on Olmsted 11 south to Olmsted County Road 143 east to Olmsted 19. This detour will begin after the culvert to the east of the intersection is completed.

Work is expected to be completed in early October. Alcon Construction Corporation of Rochester is the prime contractor on the $710,000 project.

To learn more about the project and sign up for email updates, go to the project website: mndot.gov/d6/projects/hwy14-drainage, join the MnDOT SE Minnesota Facebook group at facebook.com/groups/MnDOTsoutheast or follow on Twitter at twitter.com/mndotsoutheast.

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit 511mn.org.

MnDOT reminds motorists about safety in work zones:

Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution

Stay alert; work zones constantly change

Watch for workers and slow moving equipment

Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300.

Minimize distractions behind the wheel.

Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel time

Crews will follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

