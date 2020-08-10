Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 922 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 179,352 in the last 365 days.

Meridian Road bridge repairs over I-96 underway in Ingham County

Contact: Aaron Jenkins, MDOT Office of Communications, 517-243-9075 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY:                              Ingham

HIGHWAY:                                    I-96

CLOSEST CITY:                  Okemos

START DATE:        9 a.m.      Monday, Aug. 10, 2020

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE:       Late October 2020

PROJECT:                           The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing about $8 million to perform critical preventive maintenance and repair work on seven bridges over I-96 and two I-96 bridges over M-52 in Ingham County.

Work continues with the Meridian Road bridge over I-96 Aug. 10 through October.

Other bridge projects include Williamston Road, Zimmer Road, Wallace Road, and the two I-96 bridges over M-52. As the project progresses, additional information on the other locations will be announced.

Project map

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Meridian Road is closed over I-96 and detoured. I-96 traffic will be maintained with a traffic shift under Meridian Road. Expect periodic nighttime lane closures throughout the project duration. An alternate route is advised.

SAFETY BENEFITS: Performing regular maintenance on bridges helps improve and extend the service life of these structures. Closing lanes during this type of work is necessary to provide the safest work area possible for crews and motorists.

You just read:

Meridian Road bridge repairs over I-96 underway in Ingham County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.