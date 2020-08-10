Meridian Road bridge repairs over I-96 underway in Ingham County

Contact:

COUNTY: Ingham

HIGHWAY: I-96

CLOSEST CITY: Okemos

START DATE: 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10, 2020

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: Late October 2020

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing about $8 million to perform critical preventive maintenance and repair work on seven bridges over I-96 and two I-96 bridges over M-52 in Ingham County.

Work continues with the Meridian Road bridge over I-96 Aug. 10 through October.

Other bridge projects include Williamston Road, Zimmer Road, Wallace Road, and the two I-96 bridges over M-52. As the project progresses, additional information on the other locations will be announced.

Project map

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Meridian Road is closed over I-96 and detoured. I-96 traffic will be maintained with a traffic shift under Meridian Road. Expect periodic nighttime lane closures throughout the project duration. An alternate route is advised.

SAFETY BENEFITS: Performing regular maintenance on bridges helps improve and extend the service life of these structures. Closing lanes during this type of work is necessary to provide the safest work area possible for crews and motorists.