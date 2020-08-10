Lymphatic Education & Research Network (LE&RN) kicks off National Action Week, 8/17-8/21

Neglected Lymphatic Diseases, an appeal to Congress, LE&RN National Action Week, 8/17-8/21 People living with lymphatic diseases speak out

Participants to attend orientation webinar, 8/11, 2pm ET, before contacting Congress for lymphatic research

NEW YORK, NY, USA, August 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- From August 17 through August 21, 2020, National Action Week activists led by the Lymphatic Education & Research Network (LE&RN) will call on Congress to recognize that lymphedema (LE), lipedema (LI), and other lymphatic diseases (LD) have been ignored for too long. The group will ask their Senators and Congresspeople for:• A National Lymphatic Commission: Relentless advocacy has led to the House of Representatives Health Appropriations Committee recommending that a National Lymphatic Commission be established. LE&RN aims for a dramatic expansion of lymphatic research at the National Institutes of Health (NIH).• Inclusion of “Lymphatic Research” in the FY 2021 Department of Defense (DoD) Peer-Reviewed Medical Research Program (PRMRP) budget: The DOD spends over $300 million per year on medical research. LE&RN is fighting for lymphatic diseases to be included as a category eligible for study in the program, making the case that lymphatic diseases disproportionately affect active duty service members due to physical trauma, bacterial infections, burn pit exposure, and complications from cancer treatment.Activists will gather for an orientation webinar on August 11 at 2pm ET to prepare for National Action Week. Sign up for LE&RN's National Action Week webinar at the embedded link. In preparation for this effort, LE&RN collected the stories of over 200 people living with LD in An American Tragedy: Neglected Lymphatic Diseases . The book is now available in online format on LE&RN’s website, www.lymphaticnetwork.org , and will be sent to every member of Congress. The accompanying video , with music generously permitted by Lady Gaga, has been promoted by LE&RN Spokesperson Kathy Bates. U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, Senator Roy Blunt, Representative Rosa DeLauro, and Representative Tom Cole have all expressed support for LE&RN’s research agenda."You have a lot of well-meaning people in [Congress] but what moves this institution is the external pressure on it. You are the external pressure and you put a human face on it," said Congressperson Rosa DeLauro (CT) in response to LE&RN Spokesperson Kathy Bates' live testimony on Capitol Hill regarding the establishment of a Lymphatic Commission and the inclusion of lymphatic research in the FY 2021 DoD Peer-Reviewed Medical Research Program (PRMRP) budget.LE&RN thanks MediUSA, Impedimed, L-Dex, and Sigvaris for sponsoring this effort.About LE&RNFounded in 1998, the Lymphatic Education & Research Network (formerly LRF) is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization whose mission is to fight lymphatic disease and lymphedema through education, research and advocacy. LE&RN provides valuable educational resources for the millions of people who suffer from lymphedema and lymphatic disease. LE&RN fosters and supports research that can deepen the medical community's understanding of the lymphatic system. For more information about lymphatic diseases or the Lymphatic Education & Research Network, please visit www.LymphaticNetwork.org or call (516) 625-9675.

