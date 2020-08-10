Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 873 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 179,305 in the last 365 days.

MDC invites public to free Aug. 19 kayaking clinic

ROLLA, Mo. – Whether you enjoy fishing area streams or you simply like to relax by spending a day paddling a local waterway, kayaks are increasing in popularity as a way to connect with the outdoors.

People can learn more about these popular watercraft at the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) clinic “Basic Kayaking” from 5-7 p.m., Aug. 19. The clinic will be held at the Towell Lake boat ramp on MDC’s Little Prairie Conservation Area. Participants must be at least 13, those younger than 18 must be accompanied by an adult. People can register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/173974

Kayaks, paddles, and life jackets will be provided. Areas covered in this clinic will include, kayak fundamentals, safety, and basic paddling strokes. After a brief instructional session on shore, participants will get a chance to test their kayaking skills on Towell Lake. Participants should wear appropriate clothes for the water. Close-toed shoes are required, no flip-flops.

To get to the Towell Lake boat ramp: From Rolla take the north outer road of Interstate 44 east approximately five miles, take Route RA north to Little Prairie Conservation Area, then take second Little Prairie Conservation Area entrance. This will lead to boat ramp on the northeast side of the lake.

People wanting more information about this event can contact MDC Conservation Educator Dwight Warnke at 573-368-2225 or send an e-mail to Dwight.Warnke@mdc.mo.gov.

You just read:

MDC invites public to free Aug. 19 kayaking clinic

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.