For Immediate Release:

August 10, 2020

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, August 11, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, August 11, 2020.

Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.

Ashland Village of Loudonville Athens Athens County Transportation Improvement District Auglaize Union Township Belmont Village of Bethesda Butler Butler County Port Authority City of Middletown Middletown Convention and Visitors Bureau Champaign Mechanicsburg Public Library St. Paris Public Library Clark Village of North Hampton Columbiana Village of Summitville Cuyahoga Bainbridge Township-City of Solon JEDD City of Euclid City of Euclid Solid Waste Transfer Facility Cleveland Citywide Development Corporation East Cleveland Public Library Joseph Labastille Darke Harrison Township Village of Arcanum Worch Memorial Public Library Delaware Berkshire Township Delaware County Transportation Improvement District Erie Erie County Port Authority Scotts Union Cemetery Townsend Community School Fairfield Liberty Township Pleasant Township Franklin City of Hilliard City of Reynoldsburg Jackson Township Ohio Department of Health Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Short North Special Improvement District Geauga West Geauga Community Joint Recreation District Guernsey Cambridge Area Regional Airport Authority Hamilton City of Madeira Community Programming Board - Regional Council of Governments St. Bernard Community Improvement Corporation King Academy Village of St. Bernard Hancock Hancock County Hardin Jackson Forest Ambulance District Highland Brushcreek Township Highland County North Joint Fire and Ambulance District Liberty Township Huron Bellevue Area Tourism and Visitors Bureau City of Bellevue Huron River Joint Fire District Lawrence Union Township Washington Township Licking City of Pataskala Logan Village of Russells Point Marion Battle Run Fire District Marion County Land Reutilization Corporation Salt Rock Township Scioto Conservancy District Meigs Lebanon Township Montgomery Mound Development Corporation Perry Village of Crooksville Pike Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission Portage City of Ravenna Portage County Portage County Solid Waste Management District Transfer Station Putnam Putnam County Airport Authority Richland Jefferson Township Ross Ross County Park District Shelby Dinsmore Township Village of Russia West Central Ohio Network Stark City of Massillon Perry-Canton Joint Economic Development District I Summit Copley Community Improvement Corporation Cuyahoga Falls Library Metro Regional Transit Authority Northfield Center Township - Macedonia JEDD Trumbull Western Reserve Port Authority Tuscarawas Atwood Regional Water and Sewer District Warren Warren County Warren County Fire Response and Life Safety COG Washington Liberty Township Wood Village of Weston

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

