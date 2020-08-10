Audit Advisory for Tuesday, August 11, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, August 11, 2020.
Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.
Ashland
Village of Loudonville
Athens
Athens County Transportation Improvement District
Auglaize
Union Township
Belmont
Village of Bethesda
Butler
Butler County Port Authority
City of Middletown
Middletown Convention and Visitors Bureau
Champaign
Mechanicsburg Public Library
St. Paris Public Library
Clark
Village of North Hampton
Columbiana
Village of Summitville
Cuyahoga
Bainbridge Township-City of Solon JEDD
City of Euclid
City of Euclid Solid Waste Transfer Facility
Cleveland Citywide Development Corporation
East Cleveland Public Library
Joseph Labastille
Darke
Harrison Township
Village of Arcanum
Worch Memorial Public Library
Delaware
Berkshire Township
Delaware County Transportation Improvement District
Erie
Erie County Port Authority
Scotts Union Cemetery
Townsend Community School
Fairfield
Liberty Township
Pleasant Township
Franklin
City of Hilliard
City of Reynoldsburg
Jackson Township
Ohio Department of Health
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund
Short North Special Improvement District
Geauga
West Geauga Community Joint Recreation District
Guernsey
Cambridge Area Regional Airport Authority
Hamilton
City of Madeira
Community Programming Board - Regional Council of Governments
St. Bernard Community Improvement Corporation
King Academy
Village of St. Bernard
Hancock
Hancock County
Hardin
Jackson Forest Ambulance District
Highland
Brushcreek Township
Highland County North Joint Fire and Ambulance District
Liberty Township
Huron
Bellevue Area Tourism and Visitors Bureau
City of Bellevue
Huron River Joint Fire District
Lawrence
Union Township
Washington Township
Licking
City of Pataskala
Logan
Village of Russells Point
Marion
Battle Run Fire District
Marion County Land Reutilization Corporation
Salt Rock Township
Scioto Conservancy District
Meigs
Lebanon Township
Montgomery
Mound Development Corporation
Perry
Village of Crooksville
Pike
Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission
Portage
City of Ravenna
Portage County
Portage County Solid Waste Management District Transfer Station
Putnam
Putnam County Airport Authority
Richland
Jefferson Township
Ross
Ross County Park District
Shelby
Dinsmore Township
Village of Russia
West Central Ohio Network
Stark
City of Massillon
Perry-Canton Joint Economic Development District I
Summit
Copley Community Improvement Corporation
Cuyahoga Falls Library
Metro Regional Transit Authority
Northfield Center Township - Macedonia JEDD
Trumbull
Western Reserve Port Authority
Tuscarawas
Atwood Regional Water and Sewer District
Warren
Warren County
Warren County Fire Response and Life Safety COG
Washington
Liberty Township
Wood
Village of Weston
A full copy of each report will be available online.
###
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
