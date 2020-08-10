Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Tuesday, August 11, 2020

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

August 10, 2020                                                                   

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, August 11, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, August 11, 2020.

Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.

 

 

 Ashland

Village of Loudonville

 

 Athens

Athens County Transportation Improvement District

 

 Auglaize

Union Township

 

 Belmont

Village of Bethesda

 

 Butler

Butler County Port Authority

 

City of Middletown

 

Middletown Convention and Visitors Bureau

 

 Champaign

Mechanicsburg Public Library

 

St. Paris Public Library

 

 Clark

Village of North Hampton

 

 Columbiana

Village of Summitville

 

 Cuyahoga

Bainbridge Township-City of Solon JEDD

 

City of Euclid

 

City of Euclid Solid Waste Transfer Facility

 

Cleveland Citywide Development Corporation

 

East Cleveland Public Library

 

Joseph Labastille

 

 Darke

Harrison Township

 

Village of Arcanum

 

Worch Memorial Public Library

 

 Delaware

Berkshire Township

 

Delaware County Transportation Improvement District

 

 Erie

Erie County Port Authority

 

Scotts Union Cemetery

 

Townsend Community School

 

 Fairfield

Liberty Township

 

Pleasant Township

 

 Franklin

City of Hilliard

 

City of Reynoldsburg

 

Jackson Township

 

Ohio Department of Health

 

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund

 

Short North Special Improvement District

 

 Geauga

West Geauga Community Joint Recreation District

 

 Guernsey

Cambridge Area Regional Airport Authority

 

 Hamilton

City of Madeira

 

Community Programming Board - Regional Council of Governments

 

St. Bernard Community Improvement Corporation

 

King Academy

 

Village of St. Bernard

 

 Hancock

Hancock County

 

 Hardin

Jackson Forest Ambulance District

 

 Highland

Brushcreek Township

 

Highland County North Joint Fire and Ambulance District

 

Liberty Township

 

 Huron

Bellevue Area Tourism and Visitors Bureau

 

City of Bellevue

 

Huron River Joint Fire District

 

 Lawrence

Union Township

 

Washington Township

 

 Licking

City of Pataskala

 

 Logan

Village of Russells Point

 

 Marion

Battle Run Fire District

 

Marion County Land Reutilization Corporation

 

Salt Rock Township

 

Scioto Conservancy District

 

 Meigs

Lebanon Township

 

 Montgomery

Mound Development Corporation

 

 Perry

Village of Crooksville

 

 Pike

Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission

 

 Portage

City of Ravenna

 

Portage County

 

Portage County Solid Waste Management District Transfer Station

 

 Putnam

Putnam County Airport Authority

 

 Richland

Jefferson Township

 

 Ross

Ross County Park District

 

 Shelby

Dinsmore Township

 

Village of Russia

 

West Central Ohio Network

 

 Stark

City of Massillon

 

Perry-Canton Joint Economic Development District I

 

 Summit

Copley Community Improvement Corporation

 

Cuyahoga Falls Library

 

Metro Regional Transit Authority

 

Northfield Center Township - Macedonia JEDD

 

 Trumbull

Western Reserve Port Authority

 

 Tuscarawas

Atwood Regional Water and Sewer District

 

 Warren

Warren County

 

Warren County Fire Response and Life Safety COG

 

 Washington

Liberty Township

 

 Wood

Village of Weston

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



