Derby Barracks/LSA Arrest

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20A503099

TROOPER: Abigail Drew STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 334-8881

DATE/TIME: 8/10/2020

LOCATION (specific): Interstate 91, Derby, VT

VEHICLE #1 OPERATOR: Nicole Gleason AGE: 25 SEAT BELT?

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Holland, VT

DESCRIPTION OF VEHICLE: 2008 Nissan Altima

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Front end damage

None

HOSPITAL: NA

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD COND: Blacktop

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 8/10/20, at approximately 0745 hours, Vermont State Police were notified of a vehicle on Interstate 91 north at mile marker 171 with its hazards on. The caller advised the front part of the vehicle was missing. Investigation revealed Nicole Gleason of Holland, VT had been operating her 2008 white Nissan Altima bearing Vermont registration GTY869 traveling north on Interstate 91. Gleason left the west side of the roadway colliding with the guide wire. Gleason damaged approximately 30-40 feet of the wire. Gleason advised she got a ride home because she was tired. Gleason was issued a citation to appear in Orleans County Court on 9/22/20, at 1000 hours for the charge of Leaving the scene of an accident.

Cite Date: 9/22/20 in Orleans County Court

