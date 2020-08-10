Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Derby Barracks/LSA Arrest

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

PRESS RELEASE

 

 

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

                                                                                     

 

CASE#:  20A503099                               

 

 

TROOPER: Abigail Drew                   STATION: Derby           

 

          

 

CONTACT#: 334-8881

 

 

DATE/TIME: 8/10/2020

 

 

LOCATION (specific): Interstate 91, Derby, VT

 

 

VEHICLE #1 OPERATOR: Nicole Gleason   AGE: 25     SEAT BELT?

 

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Holland, VT

 

 

DESCRIPTION OF VEHICLE: 2008 Nissan Altima

 

 

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Front end damage

 

 

INJURIES

 

V # / NAME / CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE / AGE / SEAT BELT? / NATURE OF INJURY

 

None

 

 

HOSPITAL: NA

 

WEATHER: Clear

 

ROAD COND: Blacktop

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

 

            On 8/10/20, at approximately 0745 hours, Vermont State Police were notified of a vehicle on Interstate 91 north at mile marker 171 with its hazards on. The caller advised the front part of the vehicle was missing. Investigation revealed Nicole Gleason of Holland, VT had been operating her 2008 white Nissan Altima bearing Vermont registration GTY869 traveling north on Interstate 91. Gleason left the west side of the roadway colliding with the guide wire. Gleason damaged approximately 30-40 feet of the wire. Gleason advised she got a ride home because she was tired. Gleason was issued a citation to appear in Orleans County Court on 9/22/20, at 1000 hours for the charge of Leaving the scene of an accident.

 

Cite Date: 9/22/20 in Orleans County Court

 

Prints: No

 

Photo: not available

 

Derby Barracks/LSA Arrest

