Derby Barracks/LSA Arrest
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
PRESS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20A503099
TROOPER: Abigail Drew STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 334-8881
DATE/TIME: 8/10/2020
LOCATION (specific): Interstate 91, Derby, VT
VEHICLE #1 OPERATOR: Nicole Gleason AGE: 25 SEAT BELT?
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Holland, VT
DESCRIPTION OF VEHICLE: 2008 Nissan Altima
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Front end damage
INJURIES
V # / NAME / CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE / AGE / SEAT BELT? / NATURE OF INJURY
None
HOSPITAL: NA
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD COND: Blacktop
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 8/10/20, at approximately 0745 hours, Vermont State Police were notified of a vehicle on Interstate 91 north at mile marker 171 with its hazards on. The caller advised the front part of the vehicle was missing. Investigation revealed Nicole Gleason of Holland, VT had been operating her 2008 white Nissan Altima bearing Vermont registration GTY869 traveling north on Interstate 91. Gleason left the west side of the roadway colliding with the guide wire. Gleason damaged approximately 30-40 feet of the wire. Gleason advised she got a ride home because she was tired. Gleason was issued a citation to appear in Orleans County Court on 9/22/20, at 1000 hours for the charge of Leaving the scene of an accident.
Cite Date: 9/22/20 in Orleans County Court
Prints: No
Photo: not available