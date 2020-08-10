Berks County: US 222 Road Work

County: Berks
Municipality: Spring Township and Wyomissing Borough
Road name: US 222
Between: US 422/222 Interchange and Reading Boulevard
Type of work: Surveying
Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor
Type of restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Short-term lane restrictions for surveying for core boring work. Please use caution.
Start date: 8/10/20
Est completion date: 8/12/20
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 06:00 PM To 06:00 AM
Will rain cause delays? No
Change/Update:
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.