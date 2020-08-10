Southbound Route 51 Ramp to Southbound Route 65 Inspection Begins Tuesday in Rochester

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing inspection activities on the ramp from southbound Route 51 to southbound Route 65 in Rochester Borough, Beaver County will occur Tuesday through Thursday, August 11-13 weather permitting.

Lane narrowing will occur on the ramp that carries traffic from southbound Route 51 to southbound Route 65 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. The ramp will remain open to traffic at all times as crews from the Larson Design Group will conduct the inspection work.

Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns. Please use caution when driving through the area. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

