MEDIA ADVISORY: Public hearing scheduled for Onslow County shellfish lease proposals

The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries will hold a public hearing by webinar on proposed shellfish leases in Onslow County at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 15.

James Hargrove has applied for a 1.92-acre shellfish bottom and water column lease in Mainland Areas near Topsail Sound.

Cedar Snag Oyster Company, LLC, (Franz Hueber and David Ollivier, agents) have applied for a 2.25-acre shellfish bottom and water column lease in Seaside Areas near Permuda Island.

Matthew Schwab has applied for 3.30-acre bottom lease in New River below the N.C. 172 bridge.

The public may participate in the meeting online or by telephone. Links to all public hearing information, including webinar instructions, the call-in telephone number, presentation slides, and biological investigation can be found here.

Also, the public may comment on the proposed shellfish leases in writing. Written comments will be accepted until 6 p.m. Sept. 16 and should be submitted to the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries, Shellfish Leases, P.O. Box 769, Morehead City, N.C. 28557.

For more information, contact Marla Chuffo, with the division’s Habitat and Enhancement Section, at 252-808-8048 or Marla.Chuffo@ncdenr.gov.

