The Squires Group, Inc. Ranks #14 on BBJ’s Top 50 Women-Owned Businesses List

ANNAPOLIS, MD, US, August 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Squires Group, Inc. (TSGi) announced it has been named to the Baltimore Business Journal’s (BBJ) 50 Largest Women-Owned Businesses List. BBJ publishes this list on an annual basis, and the ranking is based on the number of employees in the Baltimore area. TSGi was ranked #14 on the list published August 7, 2020. TSGi was previously selected in 2011, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019, making this the seventh time TSGi has been named to the BBJ’s 50 Largest Women-Owned Businesses List.

“We have been in the IT staffing business for over 25 years. Our team continually earns these kudos and it’s well-deserved. Through the ups and downs of the staffing business, our team has never wavered on our core values of professionalism, integrity, and trust,” says Nancy Squires, CEO of TSGi. “Our passion is finding great jobs for great people. Now, more than ever. We have a team of senior recruiting professionals and account managers who understand the impact of economic recessions on personal lives and are working tirelessly within the IT community to fill jobs and keep people working.”

The Squires Group, Inc. (TSGi) is a WBENC certified woman-owned, professional services firm founded in 1995 by Nancy Squires, with its principal operations located in Annapolis, Maryland. TSGi specializes in providing talent solutions in ERP, IT, Cyber, and Accounting & Finance to its clients. TSGi provides contract, contract-to-hire, and career placement services for Commercial and Federal clients throughout the Mid-Atlantic region and select national markets. For more information on how The Squires Group can help you Build Great SM, please visit https://www.squiresgroup.com/.