School Librarians: Emergency Remote Learning Response

What were school librarians doing during the emergency remote learning last spring? Throughout remote learning, Maine Association of School Libraries (MASL) held eight pop-up webinars for school library staff and conducted a survey in June to gather information and share support throughout the school library community. It was abundantly clear that school librarians kicked into high gear, supporting students, staff, and families with everything from tech support to research help, to what to read next. School librarians are key to reducing the digital divide and making education accessible to all students whether in a brick and mortar school or at home in a virtual classroom. Check out this infographic summarizing the work of your Maine school librarians!

