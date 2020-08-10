Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 848 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 179,279 in the last 365 days.

School Librarians: Emergency Remote Learning Response

What were school librarians doing during the emergency remote learning last spring? Throughout remote learning, Maine Association of School Libraries (MASL) held eight pop-up webinars for school library staff and conducted a survey in June to gather information and share support throughout the school library community. It was abundantly clear that school librarians kicked into high gear, supporting students, staff, and families with everything from tech support to research help, to what to read next. School librarians are key to reducing the digital divide and making education accessible to all students whether in a brick and mortar school or at home in a virtual classroom. Check out this infographic summarizing the work of your Maine school librarians!

Like this:

Like Loading...

You just read:

School Librarians: Emergency Remote Learning Response

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.