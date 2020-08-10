MDOT virtual meeting to give update on 2020-21 M-28 project in Munising

Contact:

Dan Weingarten, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-4809

WHAT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) invites the public to get updated on the 2020-21 M-28 reconstruction and roundabout project in Munising, which also will include a shared-use pathway, city utility work, and streetscape improvements. In place of a traditional public meeting, MDOT is conducting virtual public outreach. Interested persons can view a project video online or visit the project webpage for information. The link to the video will also be posted on the project webpage.

WHO: Community stakeholders Interested residents and business owners

WHEN: At your convenience.

HOW: View the video on MDOT's YouTube channel or visit the project web page for information and feedback opportunities.

BACKGROUND: Beginning this summer, MDOT is reconstructing M-28 between Brook Street and Commercial Street in Munising and resurfacing the highway from Commercial Street to east of Christmas. The shared-use pathway will be constructed along the north side of M-28 from Bayview Drive to the intersection of M-28 and Alger County Road H-58. A roundabout is under construction at the M-28/H-58 intersection.The project is expected to be completed in 2021, with final clean-up and restoration work in 2022. The total construction cost is estimated at $15.5 million. For more information about the project, please visit the project website.