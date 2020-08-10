Judiciary seeks comments for 2020 review of child support guidelines

10 August 2020

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Supreme Court of Missouri’s family court committee is seeking comment from the public and members of the bar in conducting its statutorily required review of the child support guidelines, including an examination of the assumptions, information and methodology providing the basis for the current guidelines.

Comments should be limited to the guidelines and the determination of child support. The committee cannot consider revisions to current state laws or issues related to the child support collection process, or enforcement or modification of child support orders, as these are outside the committee's authority and scope.

Written comments may be sent via e-mail to childsupportcomments@courts.mo.gov or by postal mail to: