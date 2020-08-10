Enable Remote Lab Access for Students and Remote Work for Employees
New feature from NetX and SimpleHelp provides your students or employees secure remote access to work machines and lab computers leveraging existing hardwareLAMBERTVILLE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lambertville, New Jersey – August 5th 2020 – Due to COVID-19 many schools and universities need to provide remote work capabilities for their employees and Access to Computer Labs for their students. NetX Information Systems, Inc. in partnership with SimpleHelp has created a single software suite that allows any size organization to provide remote control, support, monitoring and alerting, screen sharing as well as the new remote work and lab access features.
Remote Work and Lab Access Suite New Features:
• The Remote Work feature (1 to 1) allows you to offer remote access to a work or home machines from a remote location. Users can then register just by entering their email address on their work machine.
• The Remote Lab feature (1 to many) allows you to offer remote access to multiple lab systems from any remote location. Users can see only available systems and connect to them as required as if they were walking into the lab in person.
“The new landscape has become a challenge for all of our customers; therefore, we have added a “remote work” and a “remote lab” feature, said Antwune Gray, VP of Technical Operations at NetX Information Systems, Inc.”
“We are finding many K12 and Higher Ed organizations are spending a lot of money trying to solve the remote learning problem and are finding they have to invest in additional edge technology, new laptops, and other expensive hardware”
We solve this problem quickly, easily and inexpensively with our suite of tools. The typical customer can implement SimpleHelp within hours and be completely trained by NetX.
About NetX
NetX Information Systems, Inc. (www.netxinc.com) partners with leading technology vendors to deliver “best-in-class” products and services to protect your information and applications so that they’re available when and where they’re needed while remaining secure from breach and corruption. Our solutions will ensure that your infrastructure is protected from the latest threats, fully recoverable in the event of a disaster, and optimally organized to support compliance and IT governance efforts. Our philosophy around leveraging Flash storage solutions helps organizations get the most out of their applications by improving performance and reliability while simultaneously lowering overall costs.
NetX is committed to helping our clients reduce costs, improve efficiency, and decrease complexity!
The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Lambertville, New Jersey.
About SimpleHelp
SimpleHelp Ltd is a privately owned company founded in October 2007 by Antony Miguel and George Christelis, who saw the need for a cross-platform, affordable remote support solution. SimpleHelp is still proudly based in Edinburgh, Scotland, and maintains a small team of committed employees.
We strive to produce secure software that people can use without having to work at it. Our goal is to create software which is as intuitive and as effective as a paper and pencil, but also completely secure.
Today SimpleHelp is part of an increasingly competitive market and is more committed than ever to producing simple, functional, affordable remote support software.
