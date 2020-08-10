Reminder: Bridge Replacement and Detour Starts Thursday in Clearfield County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is reminding drivers that bridge replacement work in Clearfield County is set to begin Thursday. The bridge spans a branch of Moshannon Creek on Route 2021 (New Liberty Road) near Gearhartville. The bridge will be replaced with a box culvert and improved from “poor” to “good” condition.

Work on this project will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.

Beginning Thursday, August 13, the road will be closed at the work site and a detour will be in place for the duration of the project. The detour will follow Route 2017 (Frog Hollow Road), Route 2051 (Drane Highway), Route 53, and Route 2021 (New Liberty Road). Drivers familiar with the area may consider alternate routes but should be aware that traffic restrictions could occur on Doran Road as sewage line work for Decatur Township takes place.

This project is a joint effort between PennDOT Clearfield County Maintenance and LTT Trucking, LLC of North Bend, PA. PennDOT Maintenance will prep the work site and perform excavation and backfill. The contractor will set the box culvert, install new guiderail and perform paving.

PennDOT anticipates completing the work by mid-September and will issue an update prior to reopening the bridge. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

