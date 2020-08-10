Local sage grouse working group to meet in Cody

Cody - The Big Horn Basin Sage Grouse Working Group will meet Aug. 17 beginning at 9:30 a.m. in the Grizzly Room at the Park County Library in Cody.

The role of the group is to develop and set in motion local conservation plans to benefit sage grouse and, whenever feasible, other species that use sagebrush habitats. The group will meet to review projects for funding in order to implement local conservation plans.

The working group is comprised of local citizens interested in sage grouse conservation. Members represent agriculture, industry, conservation, sportspersons and affected governmental agencies. There are eight such groups operating in Wyoming.

The public is invited to attend the meeting and listen to the proceedings. To make arrangements to join the meeting by phone or video conference, contact Greybull area Wildlife Biologist Sam Stephens at sam.stephens@wyo.gov or 307-272-2470. Public comments are welcome.

The Game and Fish supports the Americans with Disabilities Act. Anyone needing auxiliary aids to attend this meeting should call 307-527-7125. Every effort will be made for reasonable accommodations.

(Photo courtesy of Chris Hansen)

