From Townhouse to Empire: Benjamin Entertainment Group Celebrates 10yrs in The Music Industry
Founder Courtney Benjamin started 10yrs ago in a townhouse in Pontiac, MI with a goal to learn the industry and empower indie artists.
Take care of business and the business will take care of you. A artist with a business mindset will always win over a artist with a hobby mindset.”ATLANTA, GA, USA, August 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Starting from the ground up in a townhouse in Pontiac, MI. Founders Courtney Benjamin and Christina Benjamin, staff and artists gathered to celebrate Benjamin Entertainment Groups’ 10 years in the music industry.
— Courtney Benjamin
Among the attended: Christina Benjamin, Beth Griffith-Manley, Dodi, Swifty Mcvay, Mica Webb, TT, Marcus Devine and more. So many memories and history made from not letting fear stop you from what you believe in.
Benjamin Entertainment Group was built brick by brick from the no’s that came Courtney Benjamin’s way; “all i wanted to do was get my wife signed to a label; not knowing the label would become us. I got tired and told my wife i was going to learn about the music industry and we can do this on our own. I knew nothing about the industry then and that was the problem; Courtney Benjamin states laughing. We always think it’s a person we have to get to when GOD blessed you to be that person you keep praying for.”
The company has signed some of the best talent, producers and writers over the years: Christina Benjamin, Beth Griffith-Manley, Dodi, Agile Society, Just Chill Beats and so many more. They have landed multiple tv/film placements around the world, appearances on NBC's The Voice S16, stageplay and film acting roles, awards, back or unclaimed royalties. One thing for sure this company is a true example of how you execute from the knowledge you learn. A lot accomplished in 10 years but look for more great things coming from this camp.
Benjamin Entertainment Group is a label now empowering many artists around the world through its academy, management and music publishing divisions.
