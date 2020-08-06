Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,056 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 179,022 in the last 365 days.

The Art of Music Business Development Q3 Class set to launch for Benjamin Ent Academy's Music & Profits Community

Ron D and Courtney Benjamin

Ron D (Music Producer | Film Composer) and Courtney Benjamin (Artist Manager | Music Publisher)

Building a community of business minded artists, producers, managers, songwriters, music publishers and future label execs.

Everybody is doing music but not BUSINESS!!!”
— Courtney Benjamin
ATLANTA, GA, USA, August 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Music creators got a new look on their music careers as they joined the new music community Music & Profits. Some have seen royalties they have never seen before and been offered opportunities they thought were unreachable.

One class 6 weeks of live intensive training with a couple industry leaders Courtney Benjamin (Artist Manager | Music Publisher) and Ron D (Music Producer | Film Composer) and friends kick off Aug 07, 2020.

Courtney Benjamin has been on a mission to create a culture of business minded indie artists. He has been the middle and behind the scenes man for many artists careers; with his expertise in music publishing gained him exposure bringing in over $50k in back and unclaimed royalties. He's landed numerous tv/film/commercial placements including GM, Ford, TvOne, Vh1, CBS and ABC; to name a few.

Ron D is a Music Producer out of North Carolina with over 15 years of industry experience and counting is just one half of Music & Profits. He is an expert in Music Production, Established film composer, and also a consultant for Music Licensing and producer development.

The two joined forces to build a community of business minded artists, producers, songwriters, managers and music publishers called Music & Profits under the Benjamin Entertainment Academy umbrella. Music & Profits birth the 6 Week Live Class: "The Art Of Music Business Development" after seeing a strong need for business in the music world around them.

The Art of Music Business Development is a quarterly class that is geared to take the creative side and introduce it to the business side of the music industry. We all know everybody is doing music, but not so much on the business side. The music created will always outlive the artists and so many are not prepared or understand that the business is what separates them from the rest to build generational wealth. Q3 has special guest speakers: J. Scott "Skip" Rudsenske (J S Rudsenske, PLLC), Kevin Rockhill ( Songwriter & Film/TV Composer), Anthony Martini (Partner Royalty Exchange), Brandon "ShotMe" Dixon (Creative Branding Expert) and more.

So much in store for this quarters students: Mike Sears, Sonnie Day, Jodie Svagr, Carlton Jones and Troy Grundy. They will have a brand new look at their career; so keep your eyes out for them. Benjamin Entertainment Academy is built on empowering the indie music community.

For more Information or to become a student, visit www.benjaminentacademy.com

Teresa Moore
Benjamin Entertainment Group
+1 248-587-0034
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Courtney Benjamin and Ron D Music & Profits

You just read:

The Art of Music Business Development Q3 Class set to launch for Benjamin Ent Academy's Music & Profits Community

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.