Donald Gimbel Elected as First Private Sector Executive Board of Director for NCJFCJ

NCJFCJ has elected Don Gimbel, senior vice president of CIBC Private Wealth Management, to their Executive Board of Directors.
It is imperative that our Board of Directors reflect diverse backgrounds of community leaders who have involvement in child welfare and juvenile justice.”LIVINGSTON, MONTANA, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- (Livingston, Mont.) – The National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges (NCJFCJ) has elected Don Gimbel, senior vice president of CIBC Private Wealth Management, to their Executive Board of Directors as Treasurer. Gimbel will serve as the NCJFCJ's first private sector, non-judicial elected officer.
— Judge Dan H. Michael, NCJFCJ President
Gimbel has more than 45 years of experience working in financial strategy, global assets, and investment management. Gimbel began his career at Loeb Rhoades & Co. and was the first U.S. stockbroker to specialize in developing clientele in Australia and New Zealand. Throughout his extensive career history, Gimbel has managed high net worth and global pension accounts, and marketing global products including equities, fixed incomes, and balanced portfolios.
In 2000, Gimbel combined his global assessment management company to add global investing to the money managing company, Carret Asset Management, and served as their senior managing director until 2013. Since then, Gimbel has been the senior vice president of CIBC Private Wealth Management and has built research and marketing teams for their global fund products.
“It is imperative that our Board of Directors reflect diverse backgrounds of community leaders who have involvement in child welfare and juvenile justice,” said Judge Dan H. Michael, NCJFCJ president. “Don embodies the spirit of community and we are excited about the expertise he provides. I couldn’t be prouder to have Don serve as the NCJFCJ’s first non-judicial executive Board Director.”
Gimbel’s experience extends to community outreach and philanthropic efforts. He served as director and vice chairman for the National CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) Association for seven years. Gimbel is currently a board member for the Shane Lalani Center of the Arts, treasurer of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, and a member of various economic development organizations in Livingston, Mont. He also attended the Foreign Service School at Georgetown University.
Founded in 1937, the Reno, Nev.-based National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges, is the nation’s oldest judicial membership organization and focused on improving the effectiveness of our nation’s juvenile and family courts. A leader in continuing education opportunities, research, and policy development in the field of juvenile and family justice, the 2,000-member organization is unique in providing practice-based resources to jurisdictions and communities nationwide.
