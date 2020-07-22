Santa Maria Valley Tourism Marketing District Provides Meals to First Responders During COVID-19
The Santa Maria Valley Tourism Marketing District (TMD) recently raised funds to provide meals to first responders at the Santa Maria Fire Department.
Moxie Cafe is proud to have worked with the Santa Maria Valley Tourism Marketing District to provide meals to our amazing frontline workers in Santa Maria.”SANTA MARIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- (Santa Maria, Calif.) - The Santa Maria Valley Tourism Marketing District (TMD), the non-profit organization that provides dedicated funding for tourism promotion, recently raised funds to provide meals to first responders at the Santa Maria Fire Department.
— Robert Grimmesey, General Manager, MOXIE Cafe
“I personally delivered the meals to the crews and it was a welcome surprise!” said Jim Clayton, B-shift battalion chief for the City of Santa Maria Fire Department. “It was an awesome gesture.”
The Santa Maria Valley TMD received donations from 15 lodging and hotel properties located in the Santa Maria Valley area. MOXIE Cafe participated by providing and delivering 180 meals and the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau coordinated the effort. Similar donations were made to the City of Santa Maria Police Department and Marian Regional Medical Center Critical Care Unit.
“Moxie Cafe is proud to have worked with the Santa Maria Valley Tourism Marketing District to provide meals to our amazing frontline workers in Santa Maria,” said Robert Grimmesey, general manager of MOXIE Cafe. “We were reminded of what a special community we live in seeing people taking care of people as we all endure this pandemic. From the generosity of the donors, to the grateful attitudes of everyone involved we are truly Santa Maria Strong!”
The Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau works with local government and businesses and a host of agencies and organizations to improve the business environment and promote the Santa Maria Valley as a premier region in which to visit, live and do business.
For more information, visit the Santa Maria Valley Chamber website at https://santamaria.com/ or call 805.925.2403.
Chrisie Yabu
KPS3
+1 775-686-7437
email us here