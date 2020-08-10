Route 6 Bridge Rehabilitation in West Burlington Township, Bradford County

Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that a bridge rehabilitation project is set to begin Tuesday, August 11, on Route 6 in West Burlington Township, Bradford County. The bridge is located approximately 1-mile northeast of the intersection with Route 4007 (Mac Road) and approximately .8-miles west of the intersection with Route 4013 (North Berwick Turnpike).

Work will include removal of a gravel bar, substructure restoration, sidewalk repairs and other related work. Work will be performed during daylight hours. Motorists can expect alternating single lane conditions with flagging.

Wolyniec Construction, Inc., is the primary contractor for the $208,411 bridge rehabilitation project. Work is expected to be completed on October 30, weather permitting.

Motorists should slow down, watch for lane changes, slow moving vehicles and drive with caution through the work zone.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

