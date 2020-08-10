Increased Demand for At-Home Accessible Equipment During COVID-19
The people most at risk of the virus are the elderly and the immunocompromised. It's more important now than ever before for us to take care of our loved ones.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way we live our lives, and the future ahead of us remains unclear. From being in quarantine, to following stay-at-home orders, to witnessing the economy collapse, many of us are now confined to our homes and wondering what the rest of the year has in store. In addition to this, more and more people are working from home, while others have lost their jobs.
Due to the risks of contracting the virus, most seniors and people who are ill are encouraged to stay at home. There has also been an increased demand for at-home accessible equipment. People who have mobility issues, are ill, elderly, or handicapped, require certain equipment to help them with daily living. These types of equipment can provide people with a safer environment to live in.
Here are some examples of at-home accessible equipment.
Stairlifts
Stairlifts offer people who have mobility issues a safe way to access upper and outdoor levels of their home safely. These devices are ideal for people who are in wheelchairs or unable to climb stairs safely.
Vertical Platform Lift
Vertical platform lifts transport power chairs, scooters, wheelchairs, or other mobility devices between levels. They can also be installed outdoors to provide access to a deck or a porch. Vertical platform lifts are a great alternative to ramps when there is limited space.
Ramps
Ramps help people who use scooters, walkers, or wheelchairs enter entryways and staircases. They can be installed in many forms. Ramps provide safe and easy access to a home and are also extremely cost-effective.
Other popular forms of at-home accessible equipment include:
Residential elevator
Patient lift
Floor lift
Ceiling lift
Interior and exterior handrails
Easy access tubs
Automatic door openers
Grab bars
Shower seats
Toilet safety frames
Toilet safety rails
Bed frames
Contact AGTA Homecare For All Your Home Health Care Services Today
If you have a loved one or senior in your life who is ill or has mobility issues, you may want to consider home health care services. AGTA Homecare is built on respect and trust, and is one of the most trusted names in the home health care industry. We are dedicated to providing reliable health care services that will give you the peace of mind you need. We have over 14 years of experience serving clients all across Ontario.
