Increased Demand for At-Home Accessible Equipment During COVID-19

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way we live our lives, and the future ahead of us remains unclear. From being in quarantine, to following stay-at-home orders, to witnessing the economy collapse, many of us are now confined to our homes and wondering what the rest of the year has in store. In addition to this, more and more people are working from home, while others have lost their jobs.The people most at risk of catching the virus are the elderly and the immunocompromised. It is more important now than ever before for us to take care of our loved ones.Due to the risks of contracting the virus, most seniors and people who are ill are encouraged to stay at home. There has also been an increased demand for at-home accessible equipment. People who have mobility issues, are ill, elderly, or handicapped, require certain equipment to help them with daily living. These types of equipment can provide people with a safer environment to live in.Here are some examples of at-home accessible equipment.StairliftsStairlifts offer people who have mobility issues a safe way to access upper and outdoor levels of their home safely. These devices are ideal for people who are in wheelchairs or unable to climb stairs safely.Vertical Platform LiftVertical platform lifts transport power chairs, scooters, wheelchairs, or other mobility devices between levels. They can also be installed outdoors to provide access to a deck or a porch. Vertical platform lifts are a great alternative to ramps when there is limited space.RampsRamps help people who use scooters, walkers, or wheelchairs enter entryways and staircases. They can be installed in many forms. Ramps provide safe and easy access to a home and are also extremely cost-effective.Other popular forms of at-home accessible equipment include:Residential elevatorPatient liftFloor liftCeiling liftInterior and exterior handrailsEasy access tubsAutomatic door openersGrab barsShower seatsToilet safety framesToilet safety railsBed frames