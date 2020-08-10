Introducing Noirpolitan-A Society Designed In Color
The Citizens of Noirpolitan-A Society Designed In Color, practice Unity, Safety, and Civility as a way of life.
Face masks for kids, designed by kids. Noirpolitan provides unique opportunities for Back to School.
The Fashion Family behind Black American Luxury Brand, PRSVR , has created the solution for not wanting to wear a mask.
"Due to COVID-19, Face Masks are now an everyday essential around the world for the foreseeable future. It's the first thing people notice. We want to make sure that your mask represents you - in color, in pattern, or in statement", says CEO Margaret Williamson. "After developing PRSVR SAFETY, we saw a huge need for safe, fashionable, and functional personal protective equipment. NOIRPOLITAN is creating the wardrobe for our current and post-pandemic world, where Safety is a priority, Unity is the goal, and Civility is the standard.
Designed in LA, each NOIRPOLITAN Face Mask comes in its own resealable clear bag, and is crafted of Organic Cotton, pre-shrunk to last through at least 50 Washer AND Dryer Cycles without fading or stiffening. The all-natural fibers allow for superior breath-ability in comparison to synthetic and paper masks, and the double layer provides added sneeze protection. To solve the problem of behind-the-ear pressure, NOIRPOLITAN created a ComfortWrap elastic loop and every purchase comes with a flexible adjuster to eliminate ALL behind-the-ear pressure. The Designer Mask is also uniquely designed with separate Nose Guards and Chin Cuffs, to customize your level of coverage without removing the entire mask!
The addition of PRSVR SAFETY KITS to our Noirpolitan Subscriptions and specially-sized NOIR P KIDS Masks, make this a one-stop shop for everyone committed to safety and unwilling to sacrifice style.
"The Face Mask is now an extension of your outfit. I knew that we needed something safe that could reflect personal style without being a distraction. NOIRPOLITAN is designed in color; colors that reflect rather than mask your natural shade", says Designer Brandon Williamson. "The SHADES Collection celebrates the native shades of the citizens of the world, while the ROYGBIV Collection reflects the vibrant colors of nature. Our patterns are subtle and suitable for every occasion, from the office to the gym."
