VSP Royalton/Simple Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B202532

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Robert Lemnah                            

STATION: Royalton                    

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 08/09/2020 at 2000 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Sesame Street in Braintree, Vermont

VIOLATION: Simple Assault

ACCUSED: Amanda Deyette                                               

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Braintree, Vermont

VICTIM: Erika Ward

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 08/09/2020 at 2003 hours, Vermont State Police received a call advising of a possible assault. Upon further investigation it was determined that Amanda Deyette caused pain and injury to Erika Ward. Deyette was cited to appear in Orange County Superior Court to answer to the charge of Simple Assault.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/23/2020 at 0800           

COURT: Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

