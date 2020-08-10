VSP Royalton/Simple Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B202532
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Robert Lemnah
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 08/09/2020 at 2000 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Sesame Street in Braintree, Vermont
VIOLATION: Simple Assault
ACCUSED: Amanda Deyette
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Braintree, Vermont
VICTIM: Erika Ward
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 08/09/2020 at 2003 hours, Vermont State Police received a call advising of a possible assault. Upon further investigation it was determined that Amanda Deyette caused pain and injury to Erika Ward. Deyette was cited to appear in Orange County Superior Court to answer to the charge of Simple Assault.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/23/2020 at 0800
COURT: Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.