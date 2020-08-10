Williston Barracks / Crash - DUI #1
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20A103395
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Justin Wagner
STATION: VSP Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 8/9/2020 at approximately 8:35PM
STREET: I-89 Northbound
TOWN: Milton
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Lamoille River Bridge
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 101
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Teja Lillquist
AGE: 26
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2014
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Corolla
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Driver and passenger front-end damage
INJURIES: N/A
HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY) N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Garrett Habecker
AGE: 32
SEAT BELT? N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2020
VEHICLE MAKE: Can Am
VEHICLE MODEL: 3-Wheel Motorcycle
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Driver-side
INJURIES: N/A
HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY) N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 8/9/2020 at approximately 8:35 PM Vermont State Police responded to a report of a car versus motorcycle crash on I-89 North in the town of Milton.
Investigation determined a 2014 Toyota Corolla (driven by Lillquist) collided with a 2020 Can Am 3-wheeled motorcycle (driven by Habecker) while both vehicles were traveling northbound in the area of mile marker 101. Neither party was injured in the crash.
Lillquist was found to have been operating her vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, and was subsequently arrested for DUI. She was transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. Lillquist was issued a citation to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court to answer to the charge of DUI #1 and was released to a sober adult.
LODGED: No LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Chittenden County Superior Court
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/20/20 @ 8:15 AM
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
