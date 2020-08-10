Williston Barracks / Crash - DUI #1

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20A103395

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Justin Wagner

STATION: VSP Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 8/9/2020 at approximately 8:35PM

STREET: I-89 Northbound

TOWN: Milton

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Lamoille River Bridge

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 101

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Teja Lillquist

AGE: 26

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2014

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Corolla

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Driver and passenger front-end damage

INJURIES: N/A

HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY) N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Garrett Habecker

AGE: 32

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Can Am

VEHICLE MODEL: 3-Wheel Motorcycle

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Driver-side

INJURIES: N/A

HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY) N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 8/9/2020 at approximately 8:35 PM Vermont State Police responded to a report of a car versus motorcycle crash on I-89 North in the town of Milton.

Investigation determined a 2014 Toyota Corolla (driven by Lillquist) collided with a 2020 Can Am 3-wheeled motorcycle (driven by Habecker) while both vehicles were traveling northbound in the area of mile marker 101. Neither party was injured in the crash.

Lillquist was found to have been operating her vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, and was subsequently arrested for DUI. She was transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. Lillquist was issued a citation to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court to answer to the charge of DUI #1 and was released to a sober adult.

LODGED: No LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Chittenden County Superior Court

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/20/20 @ 8:15 AM

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Justin Wagner

Vermont State Police – Williston

2777 St. George Road

Williston, VT 05495

Phone: 802-878-7111

Fax: 802-878-2742