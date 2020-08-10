RIC BRADSHAW IMPLEMENTS REFORMS TO HELP BUILD TRUST IN COMMUNITY
PBSO improves safety and reduces shootings
Years ago, I implemented the police reforms recommended by President Barack Obama, including banning chokeholds and requiring all use of force be reported.”PALM BEACH COUNTY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sheriff Ric Bradshaw is leading the way when it comes to police reform. While agencies across the country are looking at how to reform their police agencies, Sheriff Ric Bradshaw and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is a model agency for law enforcement across the country because of the “best practices” Sheriff Bradshaw implemented.
— Sheriff Ric Bradshaw
“Years ago, I implemented the police reforms recommended by President Barack Obama, including banning chokeholds and requiring all use of force be reported. I put in place new training that requires a “Tactical Pause” when interacting with suspects. It has dramatically improved safety and reduced shootings,” Sheriff Ric Bradshaw stated.
Reforms recommended by President Barack Obama and implemented by Sheriff Bradshaw, include:
*Ban Chokeholds and Strangleholds
*Require De-escalation
*Require Warning Before Shooting
*Exhaust All Alternatives Before Shooting
*Duty to Intervene
*Ban Shooting at Moving Vehicles
*Establish Use of Force Continuum
*Require All Force to Be Reported
The Sun-Sentinel agreed that under Sheriff Ric Bradshaw’s leadership, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s office “has been ahead of this curve” when it deals with reform. Sheriff Bradshaw is working with the community, building trust and addressing critical needs with the right resources.
To learn more about Sheriff Ric Bradshaw, please visit: http://www.pbso.org/sheriff-ric-bradshaw/.
About Sheriff Ric Bradshaw
Ric L. Bradshaw was born and raised in Palm Beach County and graduated from Lake Worth High School. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and served our country with honor. He began his law enforcement career as a patrolman with the West Palm Beach Police Department where he eventually was promoted to Chief of Police. Bradshaw was elected Sheriff in 2004 and subsequently elected since then due to his experience and leadership.
Sheriff Bradshaw has specialized training on Homeland Security, Mental Health, Field Operations and Community-Based Policing. He currently services as chair of the South Regional Domestic Security Task Force and the Florida Sheriffs Task Force for Region 7, and he’s a member of the FBI’s Joint Terrorist Task Force Executive Board and the Law Enforcement Planning Council of Palm Beach County. These experiences provide Sheriff Bradshaw with the national security clearances, background, and knowledge necessary to keep Palm Beach County safe - not only from gangs and violent criminals, but also from potential terrorist and overseas threats.
The Primary Election for Sheriff is on Tuesday, August 18. The General Election is on November 3, 2020.
