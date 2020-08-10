RIC BRADSHAW IMPLEMENTS REFORMS TO HELP BUILD TRUST IN COMMUNITY

Sheriff Ric Bradshaw

Sheriff Ric Bradshaw

Sheriff Bradshaw

Sheriff Bradshaw

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw

PBSO improves safety and reduces shootings

Years ago, I implemented the police reforms recommended by President Barack Obama, including banning chokeholds and requiring all use of force be reported.”
— Sheriff Ric Bradshaw
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sheriff Ric Bradshaw is leading the way when it comes to police reform. While agencies across the country are looking at how to reform their police agencies, Sheriff Ric Bradshaw and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is a model agency for law enforcement across the country because of the “best practices” Sheriff Bradshaw implemented.

“Years ago, I implemented the police reforms recommended by President Barack Obama, including banning chokeholds and requiring all use of force be reported. I put in place new training that requires a “Tactical Pause” when interacting with suspects. It has dramatically improved safety and reduced shootings,” Sheriff Ric Bradshaw stated.

Reforms recommended by President Barack Obama and implemented by Sheriff Bradshaw, include:

*Ban Chokeholds and Strangleholds
*Require De-escalation
*Require Warning Before Shooting
*Exhaust All Alternatives Before Shooting
*Duty to Intervene
*Ban Shooting at Moving Vehicles
*Establish Use of Force Continuum
*Require All Force to Be Reported

The Sun-Sentinel agreed that under Sheriff Ric Bradshaw’s leadership, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s office “has been ahead of this curve” when it deals with reform. Sheriff Bradshaw is working with the community, building trust and addressing critical needs with the right resources.

To learn more about Sheriff Ric Bradshaw, please visit: http://www.pbso.org/sheriff-ric-bradshaw/.

About Sheriff Ric Bradshaw
Ric L. Bradshaw was born and raised in Palm Beach County and graduated from Lake Worth High School. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and served our country with honor. He began his law enforcement career as a patrolman with the West Palm Beach Police Department where he eventually was promoted to Chief of Police. Bradshaw was elected Sheriff in 2004 and subsequently elected since then due to his experience and leadership.

Sheriff Bradshaw has specialized training on Homeland Security, Mental Health, Field Operations and Community-Based Policing. He currently services as chair of the South Regional Domestic Security Task Force and the Florida Sheriffs Task Force for Region 7, and he’s a member of the FBI’s Joint Terrorist Task Force Executive Board and the Law Enforcement Planning Council of Palm Beach County. These experiences provide Sheriff Bradshaw with the national security clearances, background, and knowledge necessary to keep Palm Beach County safe - not only from gangs and violent criminals, but also from potential terrorist and overseas threats.

The Primary Election for Sheriff is on Tuesday, August 18. The General Election is on November 3, 2020.

Jonathan Cooper
Cornerstone Solutions
+1 561-689-9787
email us here

You just read:

RIC BRADSHAW IMPLEMENTS REFORMS TO HELP BUILD TRUST IN COMMUNITY

Distribution channels: Human Rights, Law, Politics, U.S. Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Jonathan Cooper
Cornerstone Solutions
+1 561-689-9787
Company/Organization
Cornerstone Solutions
9200 Belvedere Road
West Palm Beach, Florida, 33411
United States

Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
RIC BRADSHAW IMPLEMENTS REFORMS TO HELP BUILD TRUST IN COMMUNITY
Democrat Michael Weinstein Releases 5-Point Plan for Florida’s Future
Moms Demand Action Names Michael Weinstein a “Gun Sense Candidate” for House District 81
View All Stories From This Author