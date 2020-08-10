Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Derby Barracks/ DUI

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A503080

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Logan Miller                             

STATION: Derby                     

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

 

DATE/TIME: 08/08/2020 1133 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Newport Center, VT

VIOLATION: DUI

 

ACCUSED: David Dauphinee                                                

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fletcher, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/08/20, at approximately 2333 hours, a trooper with

the Vermont State Police stopped a vehicle on VT RT 100 in the Town of Newport

Center, VT for multiple marked lane violations. The operator was identified as

David Dauphinee of Fletcher,VT.

 

Dauphinee showed signs of impairment and was screened for driving under

the influence. Dauphinee was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of

DUI and processed at the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks. Dauphinee was

later released with a citation to appear in court.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/18/20 10am            

COURT: Orleans District Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Logan Miller

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Logan.Miller@vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881

 

You just read:

