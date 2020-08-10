Derby Barracks/ DUI
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A503080
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Logan Miller
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802 334 8881
DATE/TIME: 08/08/2020 1133 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Newport Center, VT
VIOLATION: DUI
ACCUSED: David Dauphinee
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fletcher, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/08/20, at approximately 2333 hours, a trooper with
the Vermont State Police stopped a vehicle on VT RT 100 in the Town of Newport
Center, VT for multiple marked lane violations. The operator was identified as
David Dauphinee of Fletcher,VT.
Dauphinee showed signs of impairment and was screened for driving under
the influence. Dauphinee was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of
DUI and processed at the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks. Dauphinee was
later released with a citation to appear in court.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/18/20 10am
COURT: Orleans District Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Logan Miller
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, Vermont 05829
(802) 334-8881