Royalton Barracks / Arrest on Warrant
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B202529
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jeremy Lyon
STATION: VSP Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 8/9/2020 @ 1130 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: South Main Street, Bethel
VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant
ACCUSED: Thomas Dodge
AGE: 52
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 8/9/2020 at approximately 1130 hours, Troopers from the
Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks conducted a traffic stop on a silver
Pontiac G6 on South Main Street in the town of Bethel. During the stop, Troopers
learned the operator, Thomas Dodge of Bethel, had an active arrest warrant out
of the Windsor County Superior Court for Violating a Second or Subsequent Abuse
Prevention Order. Dodge was arrested and processed at the Royalton Barracks.
Dodge was later lodged at the Southern State Correctional Facility and cited
into court.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/10/2020 @ 1230 hours
COURT: Windsor County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $1,500
MUG SHOT: IMAGE INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.