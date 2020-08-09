Royalton Barracks / Arrest on Warrant

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B202529

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jeremy Lyon

STATION: VSP Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 8/9/2020 @ 1130 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: South Main Street, Bethel

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant

ACCUSED: Thomas Dodge

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 8/9/2020 at approximately 1130 hours, Troopers from the

Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks conducted a traffic stop on a silver

Pontiac G6 on South Main Street in the town of Bethel. During the stop, Troopers

learned the operator, Thomas Dodge of Bethel, had an active arrest warrant out

of the Windsor County Superior Court for Violating a Second or Subsequent Abuse

Prevention Order. Dodge was arrested and processed at the Royalton Barracks.

Dodge was later lodged at the Southern State Correctional Facility and cited

into court.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/10/2020 @ 1230 hours

COURT: Windsor County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $1,500

MUG SHOT: IMAGE INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.