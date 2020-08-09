Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Joana Lina elected first provincial secretary of MPLA in Luanda

Luanda, ANGOLA, August 9 - Joana Lina, current governor of Luanda, was elected on Saturday, the first provincial secretary of the ruling MPLA, during the 6th extraordinary conference of the party, which had the participation of 1,765 delegates. ,

The governor was elected with 1,733 votes in favor, 25 against, one blank and six voids. The new first secretary replaces Luther Rescova, who is the current governor of the Uige province.

 

Joana Lina, the first woman to hold this position in Luanda, has been a member of the ruling MPLA since 1974.

 

According to the final communiqué of the event, held via video conference, the vice-president of MPLA, Luísa Damião, when opening the conference, called for the strengthening of unity and cohesion that characterizes the party to face future challenges.

 

Luisa Damião highlighted the need to increasingly improve the functioning and organization of the party and its grassroots organizations.

