President João Lourenço addresses condolences to José Eduardo dos Santos

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 31 - The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, addressed, last Friday, condolences to the former Angolan Head of State, José Eduardo dos Santos, on the death of his son-in-law Sindika Dokolo.,

"I express the deepest feelings of sorrow to President JES, for the tragic death of his son-in-law Sindika Dokolo, a news that surprised Angolan society," wrote João Lourenço in his Twitter and Facebook accounts.

African arts collector Sindika Dokolo died last Thursday night (29) in Dubai, drowning while doing freediving, an activity he practiced frequently.

The 48 year-old Sindika Dokolo was a businessman and husband of Isabel dos Santos, daughter of the former Angolan President, José Eduardo dos Santos.

The businessman was the greatest collector of contemporary African art, a flair he inherited from his father, Augustin Dokolo Sanu, a banker who died in 2001.

As a businessman, he was a member of the board of directors of the Angolan cement company Nova Cimangola and also Amorim Energia, which has an indirect 33.34% stake in Galp, and a shareholder in the luxury jewelry company De Grisogono.

Sindika Dokolo had a degree in Economics, Commerce and Foreign Languages ​​from the University Pierre and Marie Curie.

He was born in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo.