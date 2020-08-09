St. Johnsbury Barracks / Domestic Assault & Resisting Arrest

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A403996

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TPR. NICHOLAS CIANCI

STATION: VSP - ST. JOHNSBURY

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 8/9/2020 @ 0010 HOURS

INCIDENT LOCATION: LEIGHTON HILL ROAD, NEWBURY, VT

VIOLATIONS:

1. DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CLASS: MISDEMEANOR

2. RESISTING ARREST

CLASS: MISDEMEANOR

ACCUSED: HEATHER STEARNS

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: NEWBURY, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 8/9/2020 at 0010 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a report of a disturbance from a residence on Leighton Hill Road in Newbury. While in the presence of Troopers, Stearns attempted to assault a household member, and resisted arrest when being taken into custody.

Stearns was taken the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing, and the court was contact for conditions. Stearns was released on conditions, and is scheduled to appear in Orange County Court on 8/10/2020 at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/10/2020 @ 1230 hours

COURT: Orange County Court

LODGED - LOCATION: None

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Nicholas J. Cianci

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

Phone: 802-222-4680

Email: Nicholas.cianci@vermont.gov