St. Johnsbury Barracks / Domestic Assault & Resisting Arrest
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A403996
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TPR. NICHOLAS CIANCI
STATION: VSP - ST. JOHNSBURY
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 8/9/2020 @ 0010 HOURS
INCIDENT LOCATION: LEIGHTON HILL ROAD, NEWBURY, VT
VIOLATIONS:
1. DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CLASS: MISDEMEANOR
2. RESISTING ARREST
CLASS: MISDEMEANOR
ACCUSED: HEATHER STEARNS
AGE: 45
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: NEWBURY, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 8/9/2020 at 0010 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a report of a disturbance from a residence on Leighton Hill Road in Newbury. While in the presence of Troopers, Stearns attempted to assault a household member, and resisted arrest when being taken into custody.
Stearns was taken the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing, and the court was contact for conditions. Stearns was released on conditions, and is scheduled to appear in Orange County Court on 8/10/2020 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/10/2020 @ 1230 hours
COURT: Orange County Court
LODGED - LOCATION: None
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Nicholas J. Cianci
Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury
Phone: 802-222-4680
Email: Nicholas.cianci@vermont.gov