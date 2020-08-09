Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Westminster Barracks / Unlawful Mischief

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B103648

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alexander Sidor                            

STATION: Westminster Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 08/08/2020 at 8:57 p.m.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 30, Newfane

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief

 

ACCUSED: Teresa M. Bratton                                           

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newfane, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On August 8, 2020 at approximately 8:57 p.m. Vermont State Police received a

report of a disturbance at a residence off Route 30, in Newfane.

 

After an investigation, Teresa Bratton, 20, of Newfane, Vermont was arrested for

Unlawful Mischief. Bratton will answer to the charge on September 22, 2020 in

Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: September 22, 2020 at 1:30 p.m.           

COURT: Windham

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

