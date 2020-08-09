Westminster Barracks / Unlawful Mischief
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B103648
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alexander Sidor
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 08/08/2020 at 8:57 p.m.
INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 30, Newfane
VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Teresa M. Bratton
AGE: 20
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newfane, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On August 8, 2020 at approximately 8:57 p.m. Vermont State Police received a
report of a disturbance at a residence off Route 30, in Newfane.
After an investigation, Teresa Bratton, 20, of Newfane, Vermont was arrested for
Unlawful Mischief. Bratton will answer to the charge on September 22, 2020 in
Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: September 22, 2020 at 1:30 p.m.
COURT: Windham
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.