St Johnsbury Barracks / DUI #5 / DLS-C

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A404004

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Davidson

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

DATE/TIME: 8/8/20 at 2226 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 114, Lyndon

VIOLATION: DUI #5, Criminal DLS

ACCUSED: Theodore Bowen

AGE: 57

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newark, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above mentioned date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police

conducted a motor vehicle stop on Route 114 in Lyndon for a traffic violation.

Further investigation revealed Bowen was showing indicators of impairment. Bowen

was also found to be operating a motor vehicle without the use of an ignition

interlock device, which he is required to do. Bowen was taken into custody and

later released on a citation to appear in Caledonia County Court to answer to

the above charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/30/20 at 0800

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.