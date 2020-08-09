Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St Johnsbury Barracks / DUI #5 / DLS-C

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A404004

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Tyler Davidson                       

STATION:  St. Johnsbury                   

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

 

DATE/TIME: 8/8/20 at 2226 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 114, Lyndon

VIOLATION: DUI #5, Criminal DLS

 

ACCUSED: Theodore Bowen                                            

AGE: 57

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newark, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

  On the above mentioned date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police

conducted a motor vehicle stop on Route 114 in Lyndon for a traffic violation.

Further investigation revealed Bowen was showing indicators of impairment. Bowen

was also found to be operating a motor vehicle without the use of an ignition

interlock device, which he is required to do. Bowen was taken into custody and

later released on a citation to appear in Caledonia County Court to answer to

the above charges.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/30/20 at 0800       

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: NA  

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

