St Johnsbury Barracks / DUI #5 / DLS-C

VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A404004
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Davidson
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-222-4680
DATE/TIME: 8/8/20 at 2226 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 114, Lyndon
VIOLATION: DUI #5, Criminal DLS
ACCUSED: Theodore Bowen
AGE: 57
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newark, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above mentioned date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police
conducted a motor vehicle stop on Route 114 in Lyndon for a traffic violation.
Further investigation revealed Bowen was showing indicators of impairment. Bowen
was also found to be operating a motor vehicle without the use of an ignition
interlock device, which he is required to do. Bowen was taken into custody and
later released on a citation to appear in Caledonia County Court to answer to
the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/30/20 at 0800
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.