St Johnsbury / Crash with Injury
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20A403997
TROOPER: David Garces
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 08/08/20 at 1616
STREET: Goose Green Rd
TOWN: Corinth
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Noah Lehmann
AGE: 25
SEAT BELT- Motorcycle
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fitzwilliam, NH
VEHICLE YEAR: 2018
VEHICLE MAKE: Motorcycle
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor
INJURIES: Non-Life Threatening
HOSPITAL: Dartmouth
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 08/08/20 at approximately 1616 hours, State Police responded to a report of a motorcycle crash on Goose Green Rd in Corinth, Vermont. Investigation revealed that the operator lost control of the motorcycle coming around a bend and crashed off the roadway. The operator was transported to Dartmouth Medical Center by Upper Valley Ambulance in stable condition.