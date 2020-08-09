St Johnsbury / Crash with Injury

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20A403997

TROOPER: David Garces

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 08/08/20 at 1616

STREET: Goose Green Rd

TOWN: Corinth

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Noah Lehmann

AGE: 25

SEAT BELT- Motorcycle

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fitzwilliam, NH

VEHICLE YEAR: 2018

VEHICLE MAKE: Motorcycle

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor

INJURIES: Non-Life Threatening

HOSPITAL: Dartmouth

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 08/08/20 at approximately 1616 hours, State Police responded to a report of a motorcycle crash on Goose Green Rd in Corinth, Vermont. Investigation revealed that the operator lost control of the motorcycle coming around a bend and crashed off the roadway. The operator was transported to Dartmouth Medical Center by Upper Valley Ambulance in stable condition.